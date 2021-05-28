The closure of regional WIN TV news bulletins highlights the turmoil of the media's current transitional phase. But there is hope for 'traditional' media yet.

(Image: Gorkie/Private Media)

This week’s closure of WIN local TV bulletins across Queensland, Victoria and parts of southern New South Wales is the latest evidence that traditional mass media cannot (or will not) meet the news needs of Australia’s local communities.

Worse, the focus by governments on propping them up with one-off grants or by going the heavy with big tech on their behalf is getting in the way of communities rebuilding the modern news infrastructure that they actually need.

It’s the old story of an industry in transition: the last skill the traditional declining players lose is the ability to rent-seek. Their most earnest desire? Lock out the new players threatening to replace them.