A dose of reality: neither Masterchef or Big Brother made much of a dent in last night's ratings.

Big Brother (Image: Facebook)

Masterchef failed to make a dent last night, and saw no opposition from Big Brother. The cooking show drew in 728,000, but managed to beat the NRL game (Melbourne flogged Brisbane) on Nine with 598,000 (and 244,000 on Foxtel).

Friends Reunion on Foxtel pulled in 66,000 and didn’t make Top 5 Pay TV programs of the night! Streams data is never available, but that’s where the numbers will build -- viewing measurement on streams and TV are not comparable in any way. Meanwhile The Front Bar on Seven attracted 471,000 - 226,000 in Melbourne at a normal time.

With the virus back in Victoria there was a noticeable pick up in viewer figures for the ABC and Today in the morning -- ABC News Breakfast added more than 50,000 or so viewers across the two hours nationally and Today added around 50,000. Sunrise added less than 10,000.