Prominent political and media figures have come to the defence of former NSW premier Neville Wran, claiming an ABC documentary smeared his legacy.

Former NSW premier Neville Wran and ABC journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna (Images: Wikimedia, Supplied)

It’s been framed as a debate around the accuracy of a story.

But at the heart of the war over the ABC’s Luna Park doco is also a battle over the legacy of former NSW premier Neville Wran, one of Australia’s most controversial and larger-than-life politicians.

Leading the criticism is The Australian columnist Troy Bramston, who has written a series of stories picking apart the Exposed investigation by ABC journo Caro Meldrum-Hanna.