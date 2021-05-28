It’s been framed as a debate around the accuracy of a story.
But at the heart of the war over the ABC’s Luna Park doco is also a battle over the legacy of former NSW premier Neville Wran, one of Australia’s most controversial and larger-than-life politicians.
Leading the criticism is The Australian columnist Troy Bramston, who has written a series of stories picking apart the Exposed investigation by ABC journo Caro Meldrum-Hanna.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.