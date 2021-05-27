If you want answers from Scott Morrison, it's time to start making some noise.

Dear __________

I have recently become aware, via a dossier compiled by the news website Crikey, that Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been responsible for 28 clear and demonstrable lies and falsehoods during his time in office. I also understand that the Prime Minister’s Office, despite having had all 28 instances put to them and receiving repeated requests for comment, has failed to clarify any of the statements, deny they were lies or correct the record.

Given this silence, I’m contacting you as my local member to ask that you put some questions to Mr Morrison on my behalf, either through official correspondence or during question time.

Firstly, how does the prime minister respond to the characterisation that he is a “systemic, consistent and unremitting public liar”? Does he wish to argue that anything that the dossier classifies as a lie or a falsehood is actually the truth?

The conduct detailed in the dossier goes beyond the standard political tricks of evasion or equivocation. These are lies, serious and repeated lies, and taken together they display a seemingly total indifference to the truth. Particularly coming from the highest office in Australia, this represents a big threat to our democracy.

Yours,

___________________