Bullshit, humbug, trolling, and damned lies — the now standard political tool-kit — is, floor by floor, taking down the Australian media’s once solidly constructed edifice of credibility.
It’s a big job, calling for a range of finely engineered machinery, each shaped to meet the task at hand. For bullshit, you’ll need a Morrison shape-shifting spanner. For humbug, why, that’ll call for a Frydenberg power borer. And for trolling? Here’s a Dutton box of sledging hammers for nailing the culture war talking points.
No amount of attempts by journalists to plaster over the holes with fact checking or in-depth reporting seems able to withstand the reputational damage it’s doing to the media.
Part of the problem is that much of Australia’s media (*cough* News Corp) has got on board with the conservative mission, retaining only the semiotics of journalism — its look, its feel, its platforms — to promote conservative talking points. And, yes, part of the problem is the lack of journalistic resources to match the effort the Liberal government puts into what we politely call “spin”, but should recognise more colloquially as “bullshit”.
The core problem is that political bullshit, humbug and trolling are optimised to hack journalism. The craft’s 20th century operating system has not evolved to respond: too many journalists are tied too strongly to what worked (more or less) in more honest times and too resentful to listen to the, ahem, helpful advice that comes from what should be its natural allies in new media and online.
This operating system is still fit for purpose at challenging outright lies and highlighting fumbles, if sometimes later rather than sooner. (Think back to the press gallery’s consistent coverage of the parliament’s sexual abuse scandals, particularly by the gallery A-team.) The enduring accountabilities inherent in the Australian political system — the gallery embedded in the parliament, question time, estimates — make it hard to pull off the shameless lying of, say, a more unreachable figure like Trump.
But Australian journalists struggle with what US philosopher Harry Frankfurt described in 1986 as bullshit. The liar, he says, understands the truth and lies to conceal or mislead. The daggy-dad Go Sharkies! bullshitter or the carefully curated action man PM is indifferent to the truth: he simply wants to persuade at the emotional level.
The challenge for the media goes back to the Faustian bargain that journalists made in the early 20th century when they embraced the opportunities of emerging printing technology.
Mass production demanded a journalism of mass appeal, resulting in an inherent tension between being “useful” (in reporting politics) and “entertaining”. The device for juggling this tension was the replacement of the daily rational “reports” — government documents or transcripts of political speeches — with “stories” that appealed to the emotions, bringing to life narratives with action heroes and dastardly villains.
Politics responded by elevating day-to-day events to “crises” that demanded a big response. The more dramatic the crisis, the more profound the response; the more it fitted a media framework of “newsworthiness”, the greater the media rewards. The master? John Howard, of course, for both good and ill: gun buyback, refugee boats, war on terror, union thugs.
It’s why annual budgets have gone from technical accounting summaries to all-caps EVENTS.
Start with an inevitable deficit resulting from a wetted-finger-in-the-air guesstimate of GDP growth and iron ore prices (less the cost of a century’s worth of accumulated governmental decisions, with an extra percent or two for the costs of this year’s political patch-ups).
Lay the result over with bullshit, lather it up with humbug and you get the media picture of the heroic response of a government making the tough decisions in the crisis of the moment.
In reality, it’s the global right applying the trolling maxim that former US vice-president Dick Cheney laid down almost 20 years ago for right-wing governments: “Ronald Reagan proved that deficits don’t matter.”
Or, at least as the Morrison government and its media supporters seem to have it: deficits matter less than winning the next election.
Journalists are struggling because either their overlords (media proprietors and/or editors) do not want to take any risk or are pursuing their own agenda.
There needs to be a rethink on how journalism is undertaken. They know collaborating with eachother to hold elected officials to account can be very effective, but then have the excuse that they are sent out to ask different questions, so they can’t do it. The press gallery A-team collaborated (consciously or not) and were very effective.
Additionally – it’s harder to debunk lies then to spout them, it certainly takes more resources. If there are politicians who regularly lie, live broadcasting should be stopped for them and provide context/fact checks (narrator says…) in a recorded clip.
The whole “MP says this” reporting, particularly when it’s demonstrably untrue and you don’t need to interview an expert to give the counterview has become ineffective.
There are investigative outlets out there which uncover some serious stuff – which is rarely touched by mainstream media, illustrating they aren’t interested in truth (god forbid you provide attention to a tiny competitor or even make themselves look like amateurs because they never uncovered it themselves).
In all, there are quite a few things that can be done, they just don’t want it hard enough. Mainstream media is just killing itself and taking democracy with it.
One thing Trump did right – and I can’t stand the villain – is he by-passed the media he didn’t like and went straight to the audience via his famous tweets, to get his message out there.
The need to by-pass the Murdoch media bulwark is a much more urgent problem in Oz, for anyone who’s not the Coalition. For all the faults that get pointed out in the US landscape, they actually have a much broader diversity in their media i.e. sure they’ve got Fox, but they also have CNN, they might have the New York Post, but they also have the New York Times.
By comparison, in Oz, over 90% of the media seem to act as a cohesive propaganda arm of the Liberal party.
So how do you get around this block in the road if you want to get an anti-government message to the public?
Billboards. Tweets. Messaging. And a stack of cash too tempting for tv station advertising departments to refuse.
All this has to be part of a relentless carpet bombing strategy. Go big and go hard. Clive Palmer (another character I can’t stand) showed how an outrageous budget for saturation campaigning works. Even if it annoys the hell out of the public, it gets the message out there.
Buzzfeednews on the hit job done on George Soros (you wouldn’t read about this in cynical Murdoch media)
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/hnsgrassegger/george-soros-conspiracy-finkelstein-birnbaum-orban-netanyahu
Thanks for posting the link DP. No wonder humankind can’t progress. The Finkelstein’s of this world feed a stinking bog with a foetid trickle of mis and disinformation, hate and fear in which humanity is trapped.
It should be part of the senior year social studies curriculum.
(it was called social studies in my distant past)
Former Victorian HSC till early ’80s (?) had 1/4 of the English Expression subject based on clear thinking; but was disappeared in the ’80s….
That’s exactly my experience and the date fingers when rational thinking ceased with the added assistance of the emerging internet .
It’s truly shocking what I hear from ‘adults’ these days.
**Finkelsteins (no apostrophe :))
Who introduced Finkelstein to Hungary’s Orban many years ago, and also dog whistled Soros? Netanyahu…. clicked into the GOP PR and communications infrastructure, still…..
Ironically two Jewish Reagan campaign operatives figured out how to ‘activate’ antisemitism for manipulation of susceptible regions.
It was a work of fiction which has taken on a larger-than-life of it’s own and regulatory trotted out as proof of knowing something by the extremists – fiction as now commonly known fact used freely by authoritarian regimes as required and for the appropriate audience.
All journalists of the less-than-firmly-established variety are scared stiff of being left with no other employment option than the master cynic – Rupert Murdoch, THE national embarrassment.
Howard would never have gone nearly far as he did if it wasn’t for the laid-down PR cover of Murdoch’s political gutter-snipers.
An overemphasis on stem subjects enables the authoritarians to prosper.
BRING BACK MODERN HISTORY before it’s too late !
As a former journalist who took pride in being a member of the fourth estate and took seriously holding those in power to account, here’s my message to current employees of News Corp et al: You are either directly contributing to or aiding and abetting the whitewashing of the now hundreds of LNP policy and service delivery failures, including deadly ones, and the rest of the nefarious behaviours and goings on, while smearing the (any) opposition relentlessly, including making sh*t up to do so, and thus you are actively engaged in destroying democracy. You have no claim to the epithet journalist. You are nothing more than propagandists.
Oh, well said, Meg. +1000
Where is their pride in doing the best job possible as they were trained to do?
Absolutely Meg !!!
Sky News is journalism that is simply flagging the after dark smearing session.
Their ‘journalists’ take the weekend off obviously because it’s full bananas from the laughable.