There's a growing trend of journalists interviewing each other on topics of the day, rather than seeking expert points of view. Can such 'savvy' journalism harm our democracy?

(Image: Adobe)

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: Journalists interviewing journalists. In recent years, journalists have begun interviewing other journalists instead of experts for news stories on radio and television. But is that really journalism, and what's the cost to Australian democracy?

No: Journalists are generalists, not experts, and their replacement of experts is bad for democracy. Yes: It doesn’t matter who analyses events for audiences as long as they do it well. Journalists are just adapting to the lack of a sustainable funding model for public-interest journalism in Australia, which is the real threat to democracy.