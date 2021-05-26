And then there were 28.
In January 2019, when asked on ABC Radio what his “number-one priority” was in terms of legislation — given the limited amount of parliamentary time before the coming election — Scott Morrison replied “we want to make sure that we continue the momentum we’ve had with the measures on national security… But there are a range of remaining items that have been outstanding on the legislative agenda for this year and we’re just going to make sure we take them through. There’s some environmental legislation to that end that I know is important for native species and a few other things like this.”
Only, Morrison was lying. There was no environmental legislation awaiting passage, let alone as the government’s top priority, and nothing to do with native species. When asked by Guardian Australia which bill he was referring to, Morrison’s office said he meant a bill adjusting the regulatory processes for agricultural and industrial chemicals.
Realising how stupid that looked, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) then changed its answer and said Morrison in fact was referring to the Industrial Chemicals Bill 2017, which banned animal testing for new cosmetic ingredients — something related neither to environmental laws nor native species.
Get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for $12.
You can only imagine the frantic scrolling through bills before the Parliament by some flunky in the PMO, desperately looking for something relating to animals.
During the subsequent election campaign, when asked about what the government was doing, given a major UN report on mass extinction, Morrison claimed: “We already introduced and passed legislation through the Senate actually dealing with that very issue in the last week of the Parliament.”
Again, untrue. And this time, when asked to identify what legislation Morrison was referring to, the PMO simply refused to answer. The Industrial Chemicals Bill 2017 had been passed through Parliament long before the last sitting week before the 2019 election.
The incident — pointed out to Crikey yesterday by the Wilderness Society’s Tim Beshara — had all the hallmarks of what would become a pattern in Scott Morrison’s lying: the complete indifference to facts, however easily checked they are, the doubling down, and the refusal of his office to say anything when he has been caught out.
Morrison Lie number 17, for a total of 28 lies and falsehoods.
“Why so few? Surely they’re the tip of the iceberg,” was the tenor of the response from a number of readers and on social media yesterday.
Leaving aside more than two dozen verified untruths in less than three years as the nation’s leader not being exactly trivial, the reason they are “so few” is that we’ve applied a rigour to this process that is wholly absent to Scott Morrison’s style of political communication.
Morrison is, by traditional criteria, a poor liar. He doesn’t rely on casuistry or weasel words to give himself wriggle room. He doesn’t lie about obscure things that are hard to prove. He doesn’t tell particularly convincing lies. He just glibly comes out with blatantly false statements that are easily shown to be fictions. In short, he appears not to care about the truth — it’s as if something being true is neither here nor there for Scott Morrison when it comes to public discourse.
We don’t have the same luxury. And not, particularly, because of defamation laws, but because if, as we do, you start from the basis that politics and public policy needs a commitment to truth and evidence in public discourse, then calling out a politician’s lies requires displaying that commitment. As veteran journalist Dennis Atkins notes, we’ve applied rigour to the process of testing Morrison’s statements.
There are plenty of comments from Scott Morrison, and every other politician, that are half-true, or ignore key facts, or twist evidence. But they are the fiat currency of politics. We give them a pass. Morrison repeatedly saying that Labor’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 would push up prices and cost jobs — while state governments including conservative ones pursue similar commitments, and while reaping the plaudits of the press gallery for appearing to embrace such a target himself — could be argued to be a lie.
But in fact it’s standard political rhetoric of misrepresenting your opponent and their policies. To start labelling such statements as “lies” would be, to use Michael Herr’s line in Apocalypse Now, like handing out speeding tickets at the Indy 500.
As we’ve sought to display in this series, Morrison goes far beyond this. Far beyond where other politicians go, and particularly other prime ministers have gone in the past. Morrison is different not merely in degree, but in kind. Unfortunately, the media has mostly overlooked this core difference.
Even when Crikey did the hard yakka of assembling the quotes and the evidence, other media outlets ignored the extensive evidence that the prime minister is a habitual liar. And only The Guardian has diligently pursued some of the lies we’ve catalogued, pushing the PMO for answers, pointing out the contradictions, refusing to accept Morrison’s glib dismissals.
For everyone else, Morrison’s incessant lying is business as usual. Which, inevitably, it will become.
Help us keep up the fight
Get Crikey for just $1 a week and support our journalists’ important work of uncovering the hypocrisies that infest our corridors of power.
If you haven’t joined us yet, subscribe today and get your first 12 weeks for $12.
Cancel anytime.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Good on you Crikey for keeping the spotlight on Morrison’s lies – he is the worst liar yet and Abbott was bad enough
Democracy does not work without truth.
Abbott started it with serial breaking of election promises; one that comes to mind is ‘there will be no reduction in funding of the ABC’.
I hope you keep an easily accessible reference list of the lies of all PMs starting with Abbott
Actually Howard started it with the Tampa lies.
Arguably he is not the worst but the best … And Abbott froze rather than lied in certain circumstances, bottling up violence maybe
The media that let’s him get away with what they do are as much to blame – for encouraging him to carry on without thought for consequences, and to even push that envelope.
LNP DGAF Never Have Never WIll
It’s a mistake to dismiss the more routine lies from Morrison – and the rest of his gang as unimportant, even when they are clearly not so egregious as the ones highlighted by Crikey. The danger was explained clearly in 1951 by Hannah Arendt. Morrison’s government is not totalitarian, but it shows clear contempt for democracy as well as truth and it has obvious authoritarian impulses. (Sadly this is far from unusual in today;s world, but that hardly makes it better.)
In an ever-changing, incomprehensible world the masses had reached the point where they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think that everything was possible and nothing was true… The totalitarian mass leaders based their propaganda on the correct psychological assumption that, under such conditions, one could make people believe the most fantastic statements one day, and trust that if the next day they were given irrefutable proof of their falsehood, they would take refuge in cynicism; instead of deserting the leaders who had lied to them, they would protest that they had known all along that the statement was a lie and would admire the leaders for their superior tactical cleverness.
Keep fighting the good (and honest) fight Bernard. $cotty (grasshopper) has learned well from his little master Johnny Howard. Australian politics changed for the worse the day innocent refugees/asylum seekers were weaponised by little Johnny. The “Tampa” fiasco to this day has brought even more diabolical, partisan, cruel policies which the right-wing extremists within the Coalition embrace.
Australia is (has lost) losing its humanity. We used to be accepting now sadly we quiver with fear. Which is the sole purpose of this $cotty government.
Speaking of Tampa, great to see Jane ‘Siev 4’ Halton still able to make a quid. Virus supremo no less.