Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: on the ground in Palestine, living in a cheap B-movie knock-off of Minority Report, rooftop solar surge and — of course — UFOs.

(Image: Getty)

PALESTINE

Unless you’ve been to Palestine and seen firsthand what Palestinians are forced to endure by the Israeli military apparatus occupying an ever greater proportion of their land, it’s hard to understand the extraordinary oppression, humiliation and harassment occurring daily. Here’s a view from on the ground by an Australian human rights observer (my own account is here).

From Gaza, the story of Hamza’s death. What Labor’s shift on Palestine means. How extremism and Israel’s relentless settlement-building destroyed any chance of a “two-state solution”. And a “one-state solution” is the equivalent of apartheid, as former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak argues.

THE DYSTOPIA AT THE FRONT DOOR

Like a lame version of Minority Report, US police are now predictively policing black Americans for violent crimes — leading, inevitably, to violent crimes against black Americans. A new book explores the rise of mass shootings as an American phenomenon. The routine nature of mass shootings in the US. Artificial intelligence can now write its own disinformation without human help (why anyone thought writing an algorithm for that was a good idea is beyond me).