NSW Labor and Jodi McKay are cooked. But didn't we already know that?

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

The Nationals have held the Upper Hunter for 90 years. But their weekend byelection victory has quickly been interpreted as a disaster for Labor at a state and federal level.

The obituaries for Jodi McKay as Labor leader are being written. A triumphant Scott Morrison says Labor has lost touch with blue-collar workers, and plans to target outer suburban and regional NSW seats at the next election. Labor’s federal Hunter MP Joel Fitzgibbon wants the party to stop calling people racist.

Everyone’s got a hot take about the byelection. But did it actually tell us anything we didn’t know?