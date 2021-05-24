(Image: Adobe)
  • Average daily COVID-19 infections in Japan: 4966
  • Average daily COVID-19 deaths in Japan: 110
  • Average daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo: 650
  • Percentage of Japanese people vaccinated: 3.2%
  • Percentage of Japanese people who don’t want the games to proceed: 83%
  • Number of athletes competing: 11,091
  • Number of people flying into Japan for the games: 79,000
  • Number of foreign fans attending the games: 0
  • How much Tokyo has spent on the games: US$15.4 billion
  • Cost to insurers if games are cancelled: Up to US$3 billion
  • Number of Australian skaters who have contracted COVID-19 (including the coach): 3
  • Number of prefectures currently under state of emergency: 9 out of 47
  • Waves of COVID-19 in Japan: 4
  • Japan’s economic contraction in Q1 of 2021: 5.1%
  • People hospitalised with COVID-19 in Tokyo: 2273
  • Signatories to a petition calling for the games to be cancelled: 384,123.

