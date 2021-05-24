- Average daily COVID-19 infections in Japan: 4966
- Average daily COVID-19 deaths in Japan: 110
- Average daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo: 650
- Percentage of Japanese people vaccinated: 3.2%
- Percentage of Japanese people who don’t want the games to proceed: 83%
- Number of athletes competing: 11,091
- Number of people flying into Japan for the games: 79,000
- Number of foreign fans attending the games: 0
- How much Tokyo has spent on the games: US$15.4 billion
- Cost to insurers if games are cancelled: Up to US$3 billion
- Number of Australian skaters who have contracted COVID-19 (including the coach): 3
- Number of prefectures currently under state of emergency: 9 out of 47
- Waves of COVID-19 in Japan: 4
- Japan’s economic contraction in Q1 of 2021: 5.1%
- People hospitalised with COVID-19 in Tokyo: 2273
- Signatories to a petition calling for the games to be cancelled: 384,123.
Leave a comment
There should be no way in the world that a private organisation prevails over national sovereignty.
Surely its time Governments of the world took this arrogant non-governmental organisation to task and brought it back to Planet Earth.
“Is the economy stupid”?
That’s the main takeaway. The Japanese people obviously aren’t stupidly rushing in to get a jab. They are a very health concious people. It is very interesting also that from the start of the 2018–19 influenza season in September 2018 to late January 2019, a total of 12,642 people were hospitalized in Japan for the flu virus, of whom those 60 and older accounted for 8,021 or 63%. Thats just from the Flu -so a valid comparison.
Japan does not have the lowest death rate for Covid-19 – in the region, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam can all boast lower mortality. But bottom line is they have done things differently with NO lockdowns etc. This is particularly striking because Japan has many of the conditions that make it vulnerable to Covid-19, but it never adopted the energetic approach to tackling the virus that some of its neighbours did.Then there is Japan’s refusal to heed the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) to “test, test, test”. Even now, total PCR tests stand at just 348,000, or 0.27% of Japan’s population ( July 2020)
Population 126Million–@ May ’21 there have been 714,274 “cases” & 12,236 deaths. Recovered 634,103. Details at https://tinyurl.com/rbznz79t . So .57% of population got Covid & .01% of Population have died. Hardly a good reason to shut down the Country. The link will give access to up to date info on most Countries so a good link to bookmark.
For many Japanese, Japan’s low death per capita rate from COVID-19 in comparison to many other industrialized countries has indeed become a point of pride — one that is not necessarily misplaced.
They wear masks, they ovoid (en)closed spaces with bad ventilation as much as possible & they self regulate (close down ) from Govt “suggestions”..not to lose face…as opposed to Australians being more the in your face type ‘-)..The testing reluctance also stems from the occurance of flu mass testing in hospitals which led to more spreading ..But yes they’ve done well…so far..
Yes they have done well. Most of the Western countries ( Including Australia) went full on with PCR tests that were set to un-realistic cycle numbers – way over 30 +. Seemingly to boost the numbers & give a sense of urgency. https://tinyurl.com/3m2umny8 “The Trouble With PCR Tests”
This means that if a person gets a “positive” PCR test result at a cycle threshold of 35 or higher (as applied in most US labs and many European labs), the chance that the person is infectious is less than 3%. The chance that the person received a “false positive” result is 97% or higher.