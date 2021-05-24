New Celebrity Apprentice pulled in 100,000 fewer viewers than the show did a decade ago, despite a rise in the overall viewing population.

(Image: 9now/Celebrity Apprentice)

The first episode of Celebrity Apprentice averaged 957,000 across the broadcast. Nine broke it down into the launch, which averaged 866,000, and the boardroom segment averaged 1.04 million, so there was a handy turn-on. It's worth noting that when the series premiered back on October 24, 2011, its first episode averaged 1.05 million viewers. So, a decade on the remake pulled in 100,000 fewer viewers, even though the viewing population is now up by more than 10%.

Ten’s MasterChef Australia pulled in 726,000, while Spicks and Specks on the ABC drew in 736,000. The Eurovision final attracted 143,000 nationally live on SBS in the early hours of the morning, and an average of 211,000 for the repeat on Sunday night. The Italian winners looked like a bad group miming in a karaoke bar.

The final ep of Wakefield on the ABC drew in 276,000. It was Nine’s night from Seven, Ten, and the ABC.