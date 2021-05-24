As the PM faces dwindling public trust in his leadership, one of his biggest threats is shaping up to be the people — and premier — of Queensland.

Annastacia Palaszczuk and Scott Morrison (Images: AAP)

Parenting expert Dr Brené Brown has become famous over the marble jar lesson, which is now being used by schools and counsellors globally.

Brown’s daughter Ellen was having difficulty with her classmates, and her mum explained how marbles can be deposited in a jar as a way of building trust with someone. It’s built up slowly, over time. Each time that trust is broken, the marbles are taken out. So when the withdrawals are more frequent than the deposits, the trust equation goes into deficit.

And that’s the problem Scott Morrison is facing as he gears up for an election. Do we trust him?