Win or lose, many have learnt the hard way that the court of public opinion is rarely swayed by the court of law.

Craig McLachlan in a promo for his TV interview (Source: Channel 7/Twitter)

The courtroom is no place to protect reputation. And a court case can make reputational damage even worse. Just ask Peter V’landys, CEO of Racing NSW, whose failed defamation action against the ABC was reported in Crikey last week.

At the same time, his courtroom loss is a stark reminder that you need a very good strategic reason before agreeing to a television interview.

V’Landys appeared on 7.30 to discuss animal welfare reform in the racing industry and to defend the seemingly remarkable claim that about 99% of “retired” racehorses are successfully rehomed. Unfortunately, the ABC was ready with data and shocking footage to show the extent of the slaughter of racehorses.