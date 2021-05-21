With an election looming, keep your eyes peeled for MPs throwing back a beer .. or even a cider. Plus more tips from the Crikey bunker.

Beer on your ballot Australia’s Assistant Minister for Women Amanda Stoker has said she lost a Queensland LNP Senate preselection race against James McGrath because he drank beer with party preselectors more often. (It couldn't possibly be because of her radical religious views, or because she's accused women who have spoken out about sexism of “playing the gender card”.)

McGrath occasionally posts a photo of beer on Instagram -- with at least one shot of rum and coke -- while Stoker has posted one lone photo of a cider. Showing she’s not salty at all, Stoker said the preselectors had made the wrong choice by failing to understand “the things that are needed to do the job well”.

With the election looming we can expect to see politicians flock to local pubs with their four media officers and a photographer to enjoy a totally candid beer with their constituents. If you see your local member enjoying a pint, rum and coke, or a cider, we want to see it! Send your photos to [email protected].