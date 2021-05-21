Australia's icy relationship with Beijing is not black and white, but Hartcher's Red Zone paints China as the bad guy, with no nuance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Peter Hartcher dedicates his new book, Red Zone, “to Australia, a life raft of liberty in a rising tide of tyranny”.

Dedications tend to be saccharine and indulgent. But Hartcher’s teases at a broader issue that plagues an otherwise excellent, often riveting tale of the Chinese Communist Party’s mendacity in a volatile world.

A wise foreign policy head once told me that international relations is fundamentally amoral. Red Zone is eager to depict the broken relationship between Canberra and Beijing as a morality play, a battle of freedom against repression, an approach that obliterates nuance and shades of grey.