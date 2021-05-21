The morning show saw its numbers drop for the second day in a row.

Today hosts Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon. (Image: YouTube)

Seven’s night in terms of total people (you know, that audience measure Seven ignores when it doesn’t do well). The network boasted about its win in its Friday morning brag. Nine was second, Ten third and the ABC four. But in the main channel -- where what little money is made these days -- Nine came out on top. Meanwhile MasterChef Australia (747,000) couldn’t really take advantage of having nothing in its way except the NRL on Nine (532,000 for an out-of-Sydney match between Newcastle and North Queensland).

The really interesting move was the second day of a sharp fall in viewer numbers for Nine’s Today. On Wednesday it dipped under 300,000 nationally and 200,000 metro for the first time in weeks. Last night viewer numbers went down again -- 276,000 nationally and 187,000 metro. That’s starting to look like the figures for those "Bad Karl" dayze in 2019.

ABC News Breakfast, which has faded badly in the past two months, managed 270,000 nationally and 177,000 in the metros. Seven's Sunrise (440,000/264,000) remains clearly in front and viewers now seem to have accepted the host change to Natalie Barr.