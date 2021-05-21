Once the 'settlement' program began in the 1980s, any prospect of peace between the Jews and the Arabs evaporated.

A Palestinian man sits in front of his destroyed house after Israeli air strikes in Jabaliya refugee camp (Image: Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Well it looks like we're going to be talking about Palestine/Israel for a while yet irrespective of today's ceasefire.

The struggle involves 14 million people, the population of three Chinese cities you've never heard of, and the numbers of those suffering and oppressed in Xinjiang, yet we are going to go round and round again on what looks like an endless dilemma.

Yesterday's pronouncement in these pages from on high in the US foreign policy establishment showed why. Despite its ever closer direct relations with the Saudis and other Arab states, Israel remains the US base in the region -- and too important to let any sort of daylight come between them.