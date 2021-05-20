One politician's register of interests has some familiar names attached (including yours, perhaps?). Plus Pauline Hanson gets called out in her own family court inquiry, and other tips and murmurs.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Interesting interests It’s always fun peeking at recent updates to politicians’ registers of interests. Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young had to list every single person who contributed to a GoFundMe campaign to bankroll her lawsuit against former senator David Leyonhjelm. The list is two and a half pages long, and includes one Kevin Rudd.

Elsewhere, Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching attended a masterclass on the US-Australia alliance put on by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, and Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie got given a book on climate change by the Institute of Public Affairs. Over in Queensland, LNP Senator Matt Canavan was donated four shirts from local business Southern Cross Brands, and renewed his membership to anti-abortion group Cherish Life. Oh, and Western Australian Senator Ben Small is now a director of a business called Tailgate Smokehouse.

Hanson clash at family law inquiry It's nearly forgotten now that One Nation leader Pauline Hanson was effectively handed an inquiry into Australia's family law system, despite her position as a prominent men's rights activist and repeated false claims regarding women and domestic violence.