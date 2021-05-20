The technology exists to get us to net zero by 2050. Governments just have to do the right thing.

(Image: Adobe)

Yesterday in Australia was all about a toxic union of economically illiterate old-Labor-style industrial interventionism with Liberal corruption and cronyism -- in the form of a mooted gas-fired power plant at Kurri Kurri that may well never be built and will be unnecessary if it is. At the same time, the world's primary fossil-fuel industry body was detailing exactly how we shift to net zero emissions by 2050.

As Crikey reported yesterday, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) report on the path to net zero by 2050 -- coming from a body closely aligned with fossil fuel industries -- demolishes what passes for the Morrison government's entire energy policy. And even where it doesn't -- on its support for carbon capture and storage -- it demonstrates how trivial that technology will be in achieving net zero.

The technology exists now, the IEA says, to get us to net zero. But it requires commitment and focus from governments. What does the path involve?