Pastor Brian Houston is once again being forced to defend scandals in Hillsong's operations, but nothing has stopped the relentless growth of the international church.

Founder of the Hillsong Church Pastor Brian Houston (Image: AAP/Paul Miller)

Somewhere amid the Big Macs and hot apple pies an extraordinary scene played out in a suburban McDonald's which, 20 years on, still has ramifications for the men involved -- and the ever-expanding Hillsong Church.

It was here in the fast food fantasia of McDonald's Thornleigh in Sydney's north that two of the biggest names in the Australian Pentecostal movement met to dispense quick justice to a man who had been sexually abused as a child.

The deal was done with the promise of $10,000. In exchange, the then-38-year-old victim Brett Sengstock signed a soiled McDonald's napkin.