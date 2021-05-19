A particular blend of evangelical religion, billionaire connections and neoliberal politics means we'll be hearing a lot more about Liberal Senator Matt O'Sullivan.

Liberal Senator Matt O'Sullivan makes his maiden speech (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Nothing says influence quite like having your own member of parliament -- in the case of Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest it is WA Liberal Senator Matt O'Sullivan, a Christian politician who appears to have already had an outsize influence on the federal government despite his brief time in Parliament.

O'Sullivan was elected to the senate in 2019 from number-three position on the Liberal ticket having spent the last ten years of his working life at Forrest's charitable foundation Minderoo.

Minderoo, of course, is about as far as you can get from a lamington-and-cake stall bumping along on the goodwill of volunteers. Forrest's charity is flush with a total income of $579,192,641 according to its latest declaration to the Australian Charities and Not-for-profit Commission. Ninety percent of the total comes from donations from Forrest's multibillion dollar Fortescue Metals profits.