In a weak night, Nine still held its ground. But with The Block heading back most viewers will surely be hitting the sack early.

Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody (Image: 20th Century Fox)

Was the federal budget just one week ago last night? It seems so much longer. Viewers agree -- the ABC pulled better figures last night.

The highlight of the night though was Nine’s Queen/Freddie Mercury movie, Bohemian Rhapsody -- 719,000 -- tying with Ten’s MasterChef which really should have done better. Seven’s Big Brother broke free with Lego Masters out of the way and averaged 836,000.

Be warned, I feel The Block on approach. Boredom quotient to rise.