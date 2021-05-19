Was the federal budget just one week ago last night? It seems so much longer. Viewers agree -- the ABC pulled better figures last night.
The highlight of the night though was Nine’s Queen/Freddie Mercury movie, Bohemian Rhapsody -- 719,000 -- tying with Ten’s MasterChef which really should have done better. Seven’s Big Brother broke free with Lego Masters out of the way and averaged 836,000.
Be warned, I feel The Block on approach. Boredom quotient to rise.
