National campaign for Hamilton Leigh Sales started the morning off on a strong note, asking in a tweet why there is no national campaign to get vaccinated: “I’ve literally seen more marketing for @HamiltonMusical than I have for public health.”
Funny. Except she’s wrong. The Health Department launched a national coronavirus campaign back in March 2020, and on January 27, 2021, launched a $23.9 million public information campaign to encourage Australians to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Of course, just because something is there doesn’t mean it’s working.
The campaign was supposedly rolled out in three phases: the first reaffirms that COVID vaccines have been put through our world-leading independent approvals process, ensuring both their safety and efficacy; the second provides information on how the vaccine will be rolled out, particularly to priority groups, and dosage requirements; the third informs people about how and where to get vaccinated, dosage requirements, and support vaccine uptake.
Which phase are we up to again?
Perhaps if Hamilton’s marketing team is as successful as Sales says, the government should have partnered with it for some vaccine product placement to really get the word out.
Humane bureaucrats NDIS Minister Linda Reynolds knows a lot about empathy, as we know. She failed to provide anything approaching decent support when one of her staffers allegedly raped another staffer, Brittany Higgins, in Reynolds’ office, even summoning Higgins to a meeting in the very office where she says she was assaulted. Later she referred to Higgins as a “lying cow”.
She’s a true master of empathy.
We were thus fascinated to see her judgment about public servants dealing with people with disabilities. It turns out Reynolds thinks bureaucrats have too much empathy. “We’re relying, I think, too much on individual public servants’ judgment and also their natural empathy,” she told a Senate committee yesterday.
In Reynolds’ view you need external contractors to properly assess the needs of people with disabilities, not weak-willed, namby-pamby shiny arses prone to indulging people.
Another rationale for further contracting out basic functions of the public service — though we admit a novel one. Bureaucrats are more traditionally seen as cold and heartless when it comes to access to services and government support. Who knew?
The placebo effect on facts and fairness Just as new polling published by Nine papers shows that Australians are increasingly unwilling to get our safe, proven and effective COVID vaccines, a review of another media company’s actions might provide some insight into why people are feeling this way.
Late last week, the Press Council found that News Corp’s Herald Sun had misled and failed to present facts with fairness and balance with its December headline about Pfizer’s vaccination trials: “SIX PEOPLE DIED DURING PFIZER”. It was followed by a Facebook post along the same lines.
While technically true, the issue with the headline was that four of the six people who died during the trials got the placebo and not the vaccine. The adjudication wryly notes that this means Pfizer’s vaccine “was unlikely to be the cause of their death”. It took six months for the Press Council to come to this decision and there are no consequences for the company.
The News Corp cycle On May 10 News Corp Australia confirmed it had formalised payments from tech giants Google and Facebook and announced a digital-focused hiring spree. But in nature’s cycle of life and death, just four days later Guardian Australia reported that a number of News Corp’s (already dwindling) staff photographers across several mastheads were called in to meetings with management and told their positions were being made redundant.
It’s not all bad news though. According to the Guardian’s Amanda Meade, they can buy their photography equipment at discounted prices and come back to work as outsourced labour.
Surely if some public servants exhibit too much empathy we can give them more training to eliminate it?
The whole notion of training and upskilling public servants went out the window years ago. Much more profitable for the consultants if public servants are given just the basic stuff to do.
Yes, Laming and others would be great teachers!
Can’t the “Robodebt” computers be reprogramed?
Cute little 7:30 “ad” of Sales’ last night too? Liz Chapman (NZ/Oz AstraZeneca Pres) on to answer some Dorothy Dixers about her vaccine? Good for her product : nice try at dispelling those “vax fears”?
Vax fears are deliberately fanned by hysterics and anti-science folk who thrive on conspiracy and paranoia. It’s not like there’s not enough to be concerned about but why can’t people be bothered to act responsibly and look for evidence before crying wolf? This could be a matter of mass life and death but let’s just play ghosts.
A vaccination program was initiated some years ago under the auspices of the WHO that sterilised about 150 million women in developing countries – without their knowledge and against their will. Briefly, a tetanus vaccine was created which also contained the female hormone hCG which is essential in implanting a fertilised egg into the uterus wall; the absence of this hormone will inevitably result in miscarriages or spontaneous abortions. These vaccinations were carried out in many nations in the guise of protection against tetanus, but the recipients were limited solely to females of child-bearing age, and immediately resulted in voluminous reports of spontaneous abortions since many vaccinated females were already pregnant. Testing of the vaccines proved the presence of hCG. The WHO attempted many denials and defences but were moved to silence by the overwhelming evidence. This is not conspiracy theory but heavily-documented fact.
All the Covid-19 vaccines are “experimental treatments “ and we are very early in the timeline. It will take, according to the FDA, 3 years before we will know the benefits and risks. We’re just getting started. Everything that happens early in an “experimental treatment “ is important because little now can become huge later on. Too soon to know, too soon to promote, too soon to attack, never too soon to worry. Time will always tell. Why is it that any study that does not support Fauci and the CDC agenda of mass vaccination is always downplayed or poorly done or unscientific? Look at the Drug fact sheet from the Pfizer shot. All it says is “this experimental vaccine may provide protection from Covid 19” That’s all it says…..
BTW -none of the above is Anti Vaxx – it’s just pointing out facts !
What facts?
Idiotic response – they are facts -without question. Research yourself lazy one.
If you’re going to make claims like that, you’d better cite some impeccable references, or readers here might think you’re a bit of a crank.
Another idiotic response – they are facts -without question. Research yourself lazy one.
The following link https://tinyurl.com/8v4b3whc (A Timeline of “The Great Reset” Agenda) may be of interest to those that are unaware of what occured before Nov 2019. Read it with an open mind – your choice.
I note that News Corp aren’t the only ones who benefit from the completely toothless press council.
Crikey I’ve discovered also enjoy the complete lack of repercussions for breaches of basic journalistic standards in Australia.
Crikey have for the last 18 months been flagrantly breaching their own code of conduct in allowing the director of their parent company, Adam Schwab, to use Crikey as a soapbox to rail against covid lockdowns and border closures.
Why?
Well Adam also happens to be the owner of luxuryescapes.com; a company presumably being taken to the cleaners by lockdowns and border closures.
I’ve asked the Crikey editorial team to respond to these claims of breach of their code of conduct- and been completely ignored.
Where do I (or anyone else) go if they have an complaint that a media outlet aren’t interested in addressing or resolving?
The press council of course.
Well done Crikey, you really are no better than News Corp.
Damien, can I politely suggest you do what I and many others do, when they’re unhappy with the quality of the journalism they’re subscribing to?
Unsubscribe!
It’s awfully easy to do.
Additionally, the Press Council , as stated by Meade in Guardian Australia, is basically not worth having …that is, it can pass judgement on media organisations, but does not take any form of action.
I cant believe how dumb we are becoming. No wonder we have an LNP government.
I’ll put it simply, Dont vote LNP.