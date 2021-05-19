Despite experts advising on how to get Australia's borders open, Scott Morrison is riding a wave of manufactured fear towards the election.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton (Image: AAP/James Ross)

The chorus of health experts calling on Australia to open its borders is growing by the day. Dr Nick Coatsworth, Australia's former deputy chief medical officer, criticised the notion that Australia could eliminate the virus. Then Professor Brett Sutton, Victoria’s adored CMO, suggested that Australians get vaccinated so the country could reopen to international arrivals to boost education and tourism industries and allow family reunions.

Add to that Greg Dore, one of Australia’s most respected infectious disease experts, saying last week: “If Australia wants to avoid being left behind, the pathway to opening up will require some risk. The first ‘precautionary principle’ to be dropped must be interstate border closures with less than a handful of cases. International travel should be considered for those fully vaccinated, with more limited home quarantine on return.”

Dore’s views were reiterated by another of Australia’s leading infectious disease experts, Professor Peter Collignon from the Australian National University.