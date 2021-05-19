The Morrison government wasting $600 million on another fossil-fuel powered generator shows just how out of touch it is on climate.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

Scott Morrison and Angus Taylor's commitment of $600 million to an unnecessary gas-fired power station in Kurri Kurri brings the government's taxpayer subsidies of fossil fuels to more than $3 billion this year alone -- while spending just $30 million in the budget on battery and renewable energy projects.

The list of recent spending for fossil fuels -- on gas infrastructure and exploration, the discredited scam of carbon capture and storage, and this week's monster $2 billion-plus handout to Ampol and Vitol to continue refining in Australia -- dwarfs both funding for renewables and for adaptation, the politically correct form of climate action for the right, which assumes global heating can't be stopped.