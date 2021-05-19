Scott Morrison and Angus Taylor's commitment of $600 million to an unnecessary gas-fired power station in Kurri Kurri brings the government's taxpayer subsidies of fossil fuels to more than $3 billion this year alone -- while spending just $30 million in the budget on battery and renewable energy projects.
The list of recent spending for fossil fuels -- on gas infrastructure and exploration, the discredited scam of carbon capture and storage, and this week's monster $2 billion-plus handout to Ampol and Vitol to continue refining in Australia -- dwarfs both funding for renewables and for adaptation, the politically correct form of climate action for the right, which assumes global heating can't be stopped.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.