What a finale! And the winner's announcement took Nine, once again, to the heights.

(Image: Nine Now)

Nine’s night with Lego Masters’ finale (1.26 million) and the winner’s announcement (1.39 million) dominated post-7.30pm viewing. A Current Affair averaged 1.1 million from 7pm and got a late boost from a turn-on for Lego Masters and the program running just past 7.30.

Big Brother with 860,000 beat Have You Been Paying Attention? (840,000) and MasterChef Australia (751,000). Seven was second, Ten was third and the ABC fourth.

But the big news in media and entertainment is not only the huge Warner Media Discovery spin-off and merger worth a reported US$150 billion -- including US$55 billion in debt that unite HBO, CNN, Turner with all those Discovery channels and programs like Outback Opal Hunters, Shark Hunt and Aussie Gold Hunters -- but reports that Amazon is in talks to buy MGM for US$10 billion. That would give Amazon control of hundreds of movies (172 Oscars) including the James Bond films and Gone With the Wind.