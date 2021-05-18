Senator Rex Patrick is challenging in court the idea that national cabinet and the COVID commission are entitled to cabinet confidentiality.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

A legal showdown this week could unravel a key part of the Morrison government’s secrecy regime, allowing Australians to finally view deliberations inside national cabinet and the now defunct National COVID-19 Commission.

Independent Senator Rex Patrick is challenging the notion that the national cabinet is a cabinet and entitled to cabinet confidentiality rules. If he is successful, the government will have to release deliberations, papers and outcomes from the national cabinet if requested under freedom of information.

The case is set to be heard before Federal Court judge Richard White in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal tomorrow.