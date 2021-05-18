The woman who gave the world the yoni jade egg and the This Smells Like My Vagina Candle now wants to bring back cruises. As in, sticking a bunch of people on a floating petri dish.
Goop founder and renowned woo-woo peddler Gwyneth Paltrow has announced the first Goop cruise, where you can hang out with her.
Goop at Sea is promising an “incredible roster of cutting-edge doctors, practitioners and thought leaders”, and Goop’s “very best healers” to bring you the “ultimate wellness experience at sea”.
