She’s famous, photogenic, and talks about fannies, but from coronavirus remedies to calls for the resumption of cruising, Gwyneth Paltrow's nonsense isn't funny in a pandemic — it's dangerous.

Gwyneth Paltrow. (Image: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM)

The woman who gave the world the yoni jade egg and the This Smells Like My Vagina Candle now wants to bring back cruises. As in, sticking a bunch of people on a floating petri dish.

Goop founder and renowned woo-woo peddler Gwyneth Paltrow has announced the first Goop cruise, where you can hang out with her.

Goop at Sea is promising an “incredible roster of cutting-edge doctors, practitioners and thought leaders”, and Goop’s “very best healers” to bring you the “ultimate wellness experience at sea”.