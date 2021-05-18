Despite Facebook’s repeated promises to crack down on anti-vaxxer content, 2020's lockdowns saw a massive increase in these groups.

(Image: Supplied)

The number of Australians joining anti-vaccine Facebook groups filled with COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories has exploded in the past year, with their membership nearly tripling according to a new report.

This drastic increase from groups spreading potentially harmful medical misinformation and conspiracy theories has happened despite the platform’s repeated promises to crack down on such content.

Reset Australia released its Anti-vaccination & vaccine hesitant narratives in Australian Facebook Groups report this morning.