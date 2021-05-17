The former top public servant-turned-company director is being paid $98,000 to advise the government from May 6 to the end of the year – though what exactly she is advising on remains a mystery.

Jane Halton (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It seems you can’t keep Jane Halton away from Canberra.

The former top public servant-turned-company director is back in the nation’s capital as a senior adviser to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C).

Halton has been everywhere during the pandemic. She was initially appointed to advise the government as part of its now defunct National COVID-19 Commission, and was later given the role of running a national review of hotel quarantine (all the while maintaining her position on the board of Crown Resorts, which was not only being investigated for money laundering but was also running a hotel quarantine program itself).