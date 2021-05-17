Cronyism, protectionism and partisan politics are costing taxpayers billions as the cost of infrastructure mega-projects continue to rise -- to the point where Australia is one of the most expensive countries in the world to build infrastructure.
The Grattan Institute's second report on mega-projects details how politics drives the cost of big projects up, and results in a quarter of all projects having cost blowouts.
Three of the key factors in pushing up costs derive directly from our flawed political system and the partisan goals of politicians.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.