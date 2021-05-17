With the latest Newspoll showing 73% of Australians like Scott Morrison's tough border stand, there's no way the PM will waver — at least until after the election.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Scott Morrison isn’t making many promises. But he’s adamant Australia’s international borders won’t open any time soon.

Last week’s budget assumed international travel and foreign students and permanent migrants returning would not kick in until 2022. And it’s a delay the prime minister seems comfortable with.

“Even in that circumstance, you're still talking about many Australians, millions of Australians, who wouldn't have been vaccinated because for (a) they’re children or (b) they have chosen not to be,” he said, when asked if the borders should open if all Australians were vaccinated by the end of the year.