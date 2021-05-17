In the latest chapter of the lawyer's battle against the government, Bernard Collaery is challenging a court order that would shroud his trial in secrecy.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

Bernard Collaery will head back into court today to challenge a court order that would require large parts of his trial to be held in secret.

It is the 50th scheduled court hearing in the government’s long-running pursuit of the senior Canberra lawyer, who is being tried over his alleged role in helping his client, ex-intelligence officer Witness K, expose Australia’s illegal bugging of East Timor in 2004.

At the end of March, Michaelia Cash officially took over the role of attorney-general from Christian Porter. Porter repeatedly dragged out and delayed the prosecution of Collaery, earning criticism from three different magistrates about his tactics. Porter even tried to delay Bret Walker SC from joining Collaery's legal team, leading Justice John Burns to criticise Porter and his department.