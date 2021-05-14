While sponsored content is common in the marketing world, it presents certain risks for governments...

Federal bureaucrats have struck a deal with fledgling online news channel Ticker News to spruik its messaging on social media. The Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources will run a PR campaign through the channel over two months featuring 12- to 15-minute stories about Australian businesses that have benefited from AusIndustry funding.

The stories will be presented as news interviews with an anchor and will be about how the businesses have “innovated, overcome challenges or pivoted to new territories, and where relevant, how government programs have contributed”, the department said.

What is Ticker?

Ticker was set up by former Sky journalist Ahron Young in 2019 and uses CNN-style interviews to sell sponsored and branded content via videos that can be streamed online across various platforms.