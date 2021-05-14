The Australian High Commission is struggling to fill seats on return flights to Australia for expats stranded in the UK.

(Image: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

As the government lifts its controversial travel ban on flights from India this weekend, it is worth noting the Australians stranded in other countries still clamouring to get home.

But, in the case of those in the UK, are they?

It seems that Qantas is currently struggling to fill seats on government-facilitated flights from London to Darwin. An Australian citizen living in London who had finally booked a flight in mid-May received an email from Qantas detailing the low numbers.