As the government lifts its controversial travel ban on flights from India this weekend, it is worth noting the Australians stranded in other countries still clamouring to get home.
But, in the case of those in the UK, are they?
It seems that Qantas is currently struggling to fill seats on government-facilitated flights from London to Darwin. An Australian citizen living in London who had finally booked a flight in mid-May received an email from Qantas detailing the low numbers.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.