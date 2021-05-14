When a close friend, family member or colleague makes a racist comment or joke, should we always speak up, or is it okay to put the relationship first?

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: should we confront our family members about their racist beliefs, regardless of the consequences and potential for long-term relationship damage?

Yes: We must speak our truth, even if relationships are fractured. No: Being self-righteous changes nothing. You must stay in a relationship for any hope of change to be realised over time.