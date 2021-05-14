In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?
Today: should we confront our family members about their racist beliefs, regardless of the consequences and potential for long-term relationship damage?
Yes: We must speak our truth, even if relationships are fractured. No: Being self-righteous changes nothing. You must stay in a relationship for any hope of change to be realised over time.
Join the conversation
