Governments will always do what is politically popular to get reelected. At the moment, that seems to mean keeping Australia closed.

(Image: Adobe)

Having worked in politics for a long time, as a ministerial adviser to an attorney-general, a premier and several ministers, you learn one thing for sure: governments will always do what is politically popular to get reelected.

“What are the polls saying?” is a common cry, be they comprehensive opinion polls in the lead-up to an election, or small focus groups throughout the term. And governments always love a crisis, because they can call an emergency cabinet meeting, perhaps give it a fancy name (e.g. “Operation Cobra”) and make decisions in the national interest.

It gives oppositions nowhere to go and makes governments look strong and decisive, looking after your best interests (and theirs) at every turn.