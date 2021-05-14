Tattooists around Australia are rallying to stop a Queensland government bill that could cripple the industry without fixing the problem it's targeting.

(Image: Adobe)

Australia’s tattoo community is harnessing the power of social media to mobilise tens of thousands of people to push back against a proposed Queensland law that they say is almost impossible to comply with and could kill the industry.

The Australian Tattooists Guild is spearheading a campaign to call on the Queensland government to change or drop an amendment about tattoo ink included as part of the Debt Reductions and Saving Bill 2021 currently before the Parliament.

The amendment would change the Medicines and Poisons Act 2019 to require tattoo ink suppliers and manufacturers to comply with a Queensland State Health Department standard. The standard mandates that each batch of tattoo ink must have a compliant analysis certificate in an effort to crack down on dodgy and potentially harmful tattoo inks.