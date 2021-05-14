Delays in shipments, manufacturing problems and vaccine hesitancy mean just 11% of Australians have received their first COVID jab.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Australia has nearly 9 million COVID-19 vaccines onshore. The vaccine supply chain line is long, convoluted and involves expensive private contractors to oversee, advise and staff the rollout.

Just 2.89 million of those doses have made it into arms -- and just 279,000 of those are in residential aged or disability care. Just 11% of Australians have received their first dose. Australia ranks 34 out of 37 OECD countries for single doses per 100 people.

The slow vaccination rate is expected to push back our border opening well into next year, keeping families apart and causing a huge hit to the economy.