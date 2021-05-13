For a sector that produces all of Australia’s doctors, nurses, engineers, lawyers, physiotherapists, psychologists, vets, accountants, diplomats, teachers, economists and politicians, you’d think the social and economic value of universities would be universally appreciated and their funding assured.
And yet every budget the university sector, represented by Universities Australia, leaves the field disappointed, not only failing to claw back its recent losses, but exiting with some fresh new insult: in the latest budget, a 9% funding cut.
After a horrendous year for the sector as overseas students were kept at bay by COVID-19, universities weren't offered more government assistance, but more austerity.
