Millions of dollars of budget spending goes completely unpublished, thanks to a raft of sensitives — primary among them commercial sensitivities. We take a look...

(Image: Private Media/Tom Red)

There are a lot of numbers in a federal budget. But we’re not allowed to see all of them. Josh Frydenberg’s budget contains a raft of measures where the value is “not for publication” -- either because of commercial, national security, or legal reasons. Here are a few of the key ones.

Cashless debit card

The government will continue to fund a controversial cashless debit card, but won’t tell us by how much because of “ongoing negotiations with potential commercial partners”. It’s pretty much the same story as last year.

Rum Jungle

The government is spending money rehabilitating the uranium mine at Rum Jungle, Northern Territory. But the cost is undisclosed because of commercial sensitivities.