UNCHAINING CHENEY
Differing perspectives on the removal by Trumplicans of Liz Cheney from the House leadership in US Congress: the canceling of Trump critics will just make the Republicans’ electoral problems worse.
From the raving socialists of The National Review: Cheney is a winner, being sacrificed to appease a loser. From the isolationist wing of the conservative movement: Cheney’s a genocidal warmonger like her dad, good riddance.
Meanwhile, how did Trump’s steel tariffs go protecting the US steel industry. About as well as free trade critics warned.
