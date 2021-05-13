Donald Trump CPAC
(Image: AP/John Raoux via AAP)

UNCHAINING CHENEY

Differing perspectives on the removal by Trumplicans of Liz Cheney from the House leadership in US Congress: the canceling of Trump critics will just make the Republicans’ electoral problems worse.

Republican representative Liz Cheney (Image: AP/J Scott Applewhite)

From the raving socialists of The National Review: Cheney is a winner, being sacrificed to appease a loser. From the isolationist wing of the conservative movement: Cheney’s a genocidal warmonger like her dad, good riddance.

Meanwhile, how did Trump’s steel tariffs go protecting the US steel industry. About as well as free trade critics warned.