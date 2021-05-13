Sixty years ago, US conservatives purged fringe conspiracy theorists from their ranks. Now, the conspiracy theorists are in charge, and purging those who utter the truth.

Republican representative Liz Cheney (Image: AP/ J Scott Applewhite)

The Republican Party is now not merely a party that indulges conspiracy theorists, it's a party that punishes any assertion of truth against conspiracy theories.

Liz Cheney, who has insisted on repeatedly pointing out the truth that there was no stolen election, that Donald Trump simply lost, rather than being the victim of Democrat fraud, that American democratic institutions functioned properly in delivering a Democrat-controlled House, Senate and White House, was yesterday ousted, and ousted easily, by Trump loyalists from her position as GOP House Leader.

Far from resiling from her comments as a leadership showdown approached, Cheney, who labelled the claims of Trump and his loyalists "the big lie", renewed her attacks. After her ouster, she declared: "I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office."