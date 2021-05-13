AGL is suing Greenpeace for taking the piss out of its logo in a recent campaign. Whether they have a case or are just clutching at straws is an open question.

Part of Greenpeace's campaign against AGL (Image: Greenpeace)

Corporations, being inanimate, have no soul. So I don’t know why people keep expecting them to have a sense of humour. AGL certainly doesn’t.

Greenpeace has been targeting AGL recently, following its identification (via official data) that the company is currently responsible for 8% of Australia’s total carbon emissions -- that’s a whopping 42.2 million tonnes in 2019-20, nearly 25% of the total for the whole electricity sector.

AGL used to be short for Australian Gas Light, but these days it’s better known as the owner of three massive, ancient coal-fired power stations at Liddell and Bayswater in NSW and Loy Yang A in Victoria. In fact, 85% of the electricity AGL generates comes from coal.