The 2021 budget goes some way to addressing calls for greater consideration of women. But is it enough?

The 2021 budget is a huge improvement for women when compared to last year's offering. Faced with protests against sexual violence in Australia, allegations of parliamentary sexual assault, and waning popularity among female voters, the Morrison government has moved to increase funding for domestic violence prevention, help women save for retirement, and improve access to childcare.

Many of the changes are limited in scope and pale in comparison to spending measures in other areas. But they will go some way to meeting advocates’ demands.

Domestic and family violence

Funding has been doubled for domestic violence prevention since last year -- which, given how under-the-pump frontline services have been, is a welcome change.