Japan is in the grip of a devastating COVID-19 wave, averaging over 5000 new cases a day since late April. This weekend, Tokyo recorded its highest case count since January. The state of emergency has been extended.
And still, in 73 days, the Olympic Games is going ahead -- even if when they do they’ll be a shadow of the usual spectacle, conducted in a sterile, fearful bubble, in front of half-empty stadiums, without the influx of foreign fans that bring the host city to life.
The games will still go ahead and Australia will still send our athletes despite the risk. Because at this point, there’s simply too much at stake.
