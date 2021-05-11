The new budget has some good news for social services... but there's plenty of bad news too.

(Image: Private Media)

This isn't an austerity budget, but there is no massive spending blowout to prop up Australia’s welfare system. While the government has shelled out extra money for mental health services, there are cuts to the Department of Social Services.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is set to get a little more cash than planned -- but will also need to support more people than expected -- while its watchdog, the already overwhelmed NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission, will see funding and staff cuts.

Disability sector

Despite the number of Australians on the NDIS and the growing number of complaints recieved by the Quality and Safeguards Commission, the commission is set to have its staffing levels and funding slashed.