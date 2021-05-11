Winners
Single parents, who will have greater ability to re-access the property market due to the government’s new Family Home Guarantee which will reduce deposit requirements for single parents with dependent children.
Small and medium business. The government has extended full expensing of capital expenditure until 30 June 2023 and the temporary loss carry-back is also being extended to 2022-23.
Agriculture, which is receiving subsidies for export diversification, soil-quality improvement, drought preparation, and more.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.