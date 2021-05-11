The trouble with leaking everything in the budget beforehand is that it’s such an anti-climax on the day...

(Image: Private Media)

The trouble with leaking everything in the budget beforehand is that it’s such an anti-climax on the day. Not to mention how to keep up the excitement until the next election -- whenever that may be.

It's all very well to make it look like an attractive no-real-bad-news-buried-in-it election budget, but how will that work later in the year or even early next year when we've already forgotten most of what they leaked last weekend?

It will be a challenge even for Scotty from Marketing and the millions in taxpayer funded advertisements he will inevitably authorise prior to then.