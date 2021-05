Disgraced former Melbourne lord mayor Robert Doyle's 3AW appearance was billed as a tearful apology to victims. It seemed like anything but.

Former Melbourne lord mayor Robert Doyle (Image: AAP)

“It’s not about Robert the victim.”

And yet it was.

Three years after he was revealed as one of Australia’s most high profile serial sexual harassers, disgraced former Melbourne lord mayor Robert Doyle was back on his favourite radio show this morning, offering what was billed as a tearful apology to his victims.